EPS completes 350th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation

EPS completes 350th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation

Business Developments & Projects
April 7, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Singapore’s ship management company Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has performed its 350th ship-to-ship (STS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation.

Credit: Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) via Facebook

The bunkering was carried out with one of the company’s newest pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) Lake Lugu, EPS said, noting that the accomplishment marks a “significant moment” in its LNG bunkering journey, which began four years ago.

The shipping major stated: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to sustainability, and are dedicated to advancing cleaner energy solutions in the maritime industry as we strive for a net-zero future. Here’s to reaching even more milestones in the years to come!”

To remind, EPS completed its 300th STS LNG bunkering operation in December 2024. The milestone was celebrated when LNG bunker supplier FueLNG’s bunkering vessel FueLNG Venosa delivered 1,628 cbm of LNG to EPS’ PCTC Lake Shirasagi.

During 2024, EPS also marked its 150th, 200th and 250th STS LNG bunkering operations. As disclosed, the 150th bunkering was carried out by dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Bali and bunker vessel Hai Gang Wei Lai. The 200th operation was performed with PCTC CMA CGM Daytona, while the 250th bunkering was completed with dual-fuel containership CMA CGM Hope.

In recent news, it is worth mentioning that the company took delivery of Lake Travis, a part of a 4+2 shipbuilding order placed in 2022 at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

Like its sister vessels, Lake Travis has a length of 199.9 meters, a molded breadth of 38 meters, a designed draft of 8.6 meters, a gross tonnage of 72,000, a designed speed of 19.5 knots and 12 cargo decks in total. It features a high-pressure dual-fuel engine and two sets of 2,000 cbm LNG storage tanks, with a hybrid propulsion system provided by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

