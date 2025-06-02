Singapore and France agree on pilot projects to support maritime decarbonization

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
June 2, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore and France have signed an enhanced maritime partnership agreement to elevate their cooperation on decarbonization, digitalization, cybersecurity, innovation, and training.

Illustration; Source: MPA Singapore

Building on an earlier partnership, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the French Directorate General for Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture (DGAMPA) have now agreed to strengthen maritime cooperation between the two countries.

Under the new agreement, MPA and DGAMPA will work with industry partners to conduct various pilot projects to address the focus areas.

Maritime decarbonization projects include the development of a bio-methane supply chain and certification framework to ensure compatibility with various sustainability standards and adherence to accounting frameworks under the United Nations Framework Convention of Climate Change and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The first bio-methane bunkering trial in Singapore under this partnership, based on the certification framework, will also be conducted with shipping company CMA CGM as part of this initiative.

In terms of digitalization, MPA will also partner with France’s HAROPA PORT and the Port of Marseille-Fos to advance port call optimization and maritime digitalization. This includes trials with CMA CGM on ship-to-shore data exchange to automate and streamline port clearance processes, reduce manual documentation, and improve the timeliness and accuracy of operational data using internationally recognized standards. 

Both parties will also promote maritime innovation and entrepreneurship by encouraging maritime companies, investors, and startups from both countries to participate in open innovation platforms such as the PIER71 Smart Port Challenge, ZEBOXand Landing Pad.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, commented on the agreement: “This partnership marks an important step in strengthening maritime collaboration between Singapore and France. By working together, we aim to advance practical solutions that supports a more sustainable and digitally connected maritime future.”

Eric Banel, Director General of DGAMPA, added: “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing sustainable, innovative, and secure maritime solutions. Both France and Singapore, as global maritime hubs and key worldwide players in innovation and engineering, recognize the strategic importance of strengthening cooperation in port digitalisation, green shipping, and maritime safety and security.”

Earlier this year, MPA Singapore and French shipping giant CMA CGM also renewed their partnership to advance solutions for sustainable shipping and innovation in the maritime sector.

