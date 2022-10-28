TotalEnergies and Shell join first Hydrogen Area at Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference

October 28, 2022, by Nermina Kulovic

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2022, coming up on 29 and 30 November in Amsterdam, will feature a Hydrogen Area for the first time, with TotalEnergies, Strohm, Green Team Twente, Shell, and TU Delft Hydro Motion Team set to join this inaugural moment for Offshore Energy and Navingo BV.

Around 450 exhibitors will gather at the RAI Convention Centre this November, showcasing their experience and expertise in the offshore wind, oil and gas, marine energy and – for the first time – hydrogen sector.

Hydrogen will also be a major part of this year’s conference program, along with floating offshore wind, wave and tidal energy, and fossil fuels, with which it is connected in one way or another.

The conference will see thought leaders and industry experts sharing knowledge and discussing trends and challenges, inevitably including energy supply and security.

While the main sessions will allow for a deep dive into the present and the future of the energy mix, Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is also setting up The Stage where insights and views from more specific fields will be put into the spotlight throughout the day, including human capital, start-ups, and market updates from the maritime and offshore energy sectors.

The Stage will also be the platform where Hydrogen Area participants will share the latest developments in the hydrogen production industry.

“Hydrogen is set to play one of the key roles in the global energy transition and reaching net-zero goals. As an event and media company dedicated to the maritime and offshore energy industries, it was only natural for it to become a big part of our event, too,” says Anne Visser, Director Operations at Navingo.

“With some of the biggest names from the industry joining our first Hydrogen Area and our 15th Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference, we are convinced we provide a solid platform for the entire energy sector to meet and exchange ideas, knowledge and business opportunities.”

Although this year’s Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference is almost fully booked, there are still a few stands left. To check the remaining options for the exhibition, contact Mariska Jongbloed via [email protected] or +31102092600.

To find out more about the conference program and speakers, or to check out the exhibition floorplan, go to our OEEC 2022 page on Offshore Energy: https://www.offshore-energy.biz/offshore-energy-2022/