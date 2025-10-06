Trafigura and CF Industries ship certified low-carbon ammonia from US to Europe

Back to overview
October 6, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Multinational commodity trading company Trafigura has shipped its first low-carbon ammonia cargo to Europe, purchased from CF Industries’ facility in Louisiana, U.S.

Courtesy of CF Industries

On September 25, Trafigura loaded 23,500 metric tons of low-carbon ammonia certified under the Verified Ammonia Carbon Intensity (VACI) Program.

The ammonia shipment, which is bound for Antwerp, Belgium, was purchased for engineering materials company Envalior.

CF Industries’ CO2 capture and storage project at its Donaldsonville Complex was commissioned in July 2025, and has the capacity to sequester up to 2 million metric tons of CO2 per year generated by the ammonia manufacturing process, enabling the production of low-carbon ammonia at the site.

CF Industries expects to produce approximately 1.9 million tons of VACI-certified low-carbon ammonia annually, which can also be upgraded into low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer products.

The shipment of low-carbon ammonia by Trafigura and Envalior represents CF Industries’ second low-carbon ammonia delivery following an earlier sale to a customer in Africa.

“We are proud to partner with industry leaders Trafigura and Envalior as we work together to develop a low-carbon ammonia supply chain in advance of the implementation of the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism,” said Bert Frost, Executive Vice President, Sales, Market Development and Supply Chain, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We also are pleased to reach an important milestone for CF Industries by delivering our first low-carbon premium offering to Europe.”

“We are pleased to be delivering our first low-carbon ammonia cargo to Europe. This milestone would not have been possible without the support from CF Industries and Envalior, and we are looking forward to working together on our shared vision of developing low-carbon solutions for industrial use,” said Patricio Norris, Trafigura’s Global Head of Ammonia and LPG.

At the beginning of the year, the two companies completed what was described as the “first-ever” co-loaded ammonia and propane shipment operation from the U.S. to Europe.

