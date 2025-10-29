Baker Hughes to provide technology for large-scale low-carbon ammonia project in US

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
October 29, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

French engineering and technology company Technip Energies has selected U.S. energy technology company Baker Hughes to supply a steam turbine generator along with critical centrifugal compression equipment for the Blue Point Number One ammonia project in Louisiana, U.S., a joint venture between U.S. ammonia producer CF Industries and Japanese giants JERA and Mitsui & Co.

According to Baker Hughes, its technology solutions will enable the Blue Point Number One to produce blue ammonia through an autothermal reforming (ATR) process along with an integrated carbon capture and storage (CCS) system designed to sequester up to 2.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year. As disclosed, Baker Hughes’ scope includes a range of compressors, including an ammonia compressor, a syngas compressor, a recycle compressor, and a CO2 compressor, to deliver the captured CO2 to geological storage via pipeline, as well as a steam turbine-driven BRUSH Power Generation generator.

Alessandro Bresciani, Senior Vice President of Energy Equipment at Baker Hughes, said: “Ammonia, as a lower-carbon energy source, is poised to play a pivotal role in enabling and accelerating global sustainable energy development. As ammonia expands from agricultural and chemical use to a global commodity for energy, we are proud to support the scaling of it with our proven technology solutions for one of the world’s largest low-carbon ammonia projects.”

To note, CF Industries and JERA executed an agreement to jointly explore the development of a low-carbon ammonia production project in the U.S. at the beginning of 2024. In 2025, together with Mitsui & Co., the companies formed a joint venture, with CF Industries holding 40%, JERA holding 35%, and Mitsui holding 25% ownership.

Technip Energies will perform the engineering, procurement, equipment, and module fabrication for the project. As reported, it will work with Danish technology company Topsoe, to which the joint venture awarded the process license for their low-carbon (blue) SynCOR ATR ammonia plant technology. UK-based industrial gases and engineering company Linde is set to supply industrial gases for the plant.

The ammonia production facility is expected to have an annual nameplate capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tons. Construction is projected to begin in 2026, with low-carbon ammonia production expected in 2029.

