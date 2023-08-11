Transocean tasked with tackling nonconformities regarding blowout preventers

August 11, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian offshore safety regulator has carried out an audit of Transocean Services, a subsidiary of Transocean, and its processes for following up certification and recertification of drilling blowout preventers (BOPs) with control functions. The watchdog is now awaiting a response from the company regarding the way the identified nonconformities will be handled.

Illustration; Source: Transocean

The Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) recently reported that it had conducted the audit on 21 June 2023 with the objective of gaining insight into Transocean Services’ governing documents, internal requirements, processes, and procedures related to certification and recertification of drilling BOPs with control functions.

In addition, it was important to verify that rolling five-year recertification is structured to ensure that all components are covered and that recertification can be documented at all times.

While conducting its audit, the PSA identified breaches of the regulations. This entails two nonconformities concerning documentation of overhauling and recertification along with a specification of regulatory requirements.

The Petroleum Safety Authority asked Transocean Services to report how these nonconformities will be addressed by 29 August 2023.

This audit comes after the Norwegian offshore safety watchdog carried out an audit of stability and marine systems on one of Transocean’s semi-submersible rigs, currently working for Equinor on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).