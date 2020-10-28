Trelleborg cable protection for 1.5 GW Dutch offshore wind farm

October 28, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Trelleborg has secured a contract by Seaway 7 to provide its NjordGuard cable protection for Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind project in the Netherlands.

The company will provide 281 NjordGuard cable protection systems for the inter-array power cables for 140 turbines, as well as the array cables at the points where the turbines meet the two offshore substations.

Production will take place at Trelleborg’s manufacturing facility in the North West of England.

“We are delighted Trelleborg has been selected by Seaway 7 to supply NjordGuard cable protection systems across all four Hollandse Kust Zuid project sites,” said Daniel Bate, Sales Manager for renewables at Trelleborg’s applied technologies operation.

“The award follows continuous efforts, working collaboratively with the team at Seaway 7 to optimize the NjordGuard cable protection system package and offer synergies across the project.”

Hollandse Kust Zuid will feature 140 Siemens Gamesa 11 MW turbines scheduled to be fully operational in 2023.

The 1.5 GW offshore wind farm, consisting of four sites, is located between 18-36 km off the coast of the Netherlands.