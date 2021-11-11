Trendsetter Engineering secures Shenzi North job

November 11, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. (TEI) has signed a framework agreement with BHP to support the Shenzi North project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The scope includes the provision of subsea manifolds, high integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), and multiple subsea connection and jumper systems leveraging Trendsetter’s TCS connector technology.

Trendsetter has partnered with Proserv for the HIPPS control system and ATV for the provision of the HIPPS shutdown valves. Equipment deliveries will span Q4 2022 to Q1 2023.

According to the company, through the use of HIPPS, BHP will be able to utilize existing flowlines, risers, and topside facilities to cost-effectively tie in the Shenzi North development to the existing Shenzi TLP.

Additionally, the framework allows for subsequent orders on future expansions in the Shenzi field development area.

“We are thrilled to partner with BHP on Shenzi North and look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with the BHP team,” said Ron Downing, president of Trendsetter Engineering. “We see HIPPS as a key enabling technology to improve subsea tieback economics and generate significant value for BHP.”

Shenzi North represents the first development phase of Greater Wildling, following exploration success in 2017, with the resource and development plan further refined through Ocean Bottom Node seismic data and analysis.

The project will take advantage of existing infrastructure and production capacity in the nearby Shenzi production facility.

BHP is the operator and holds a 72% share in Shenzi North. The company increased its interest in the field to 72% following the acquisition of Hess’ 28% interest in November 2020. Repsol holds the remaining 28% working interest.

In August, BHP announced it had approved a total of $544 million in capital expenditure to execute the Shenzi North oil project.