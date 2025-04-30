Subsea7, SLB OneSubsea expand collaboration with BP to Trinidad and Tobago
April 30, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea Integration Alliance, a strategic alliance between SLB OneSubsea and Subsea7, has secured an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract by BP for the Ginger natural gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Source: Subsea7

Subsea7 will supply a diver-installed tie-in system, flexible production flowline, and associated infrastructure, while SLB OneSubsea will deliver four standardised vertical monobore subsea trees and tubing hangers, as well as what is said to be the first high-integrity pressure protection system (HIPPS) manifold in the region, expected to improve safety, efficiency and environmental gains.

“This is an exciting and important project for our novel global framework with bp, which expands our EPCI collaboration to Trinidad and Tobago,” said Olivier Blaringhem, CEO of Subsea Integration Alliance.

“Through the capability and agility of our partners Subsea7 and SLB OneSubsea, we provide key assets and expertise to create value for the long-term and deliver the best possible total cost of ownership on the Ginger project.”

Subsea7 said that the contract was substantial, meaning it is worth between $150 million and $300 million.

Project management and engineering activities will begin right away at Subsea7’s office in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations scheduled for 2026.

The Ginger development, located off the southeast coast of the island of Trinidad at water depths of up to 90 meters, will become BP’s fourth subsea project. It will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to its existing Mahogany B platform.

Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 for Gulf of Mexico said: “This is a significant project for the region, and one which will benefit from decades of collaboration between bp, Subsea7, and SLB OneSubsea. Our combined expertise and efforts are focused on achieving bp’s goal of first gas in 2026.”

