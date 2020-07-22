Two Hapag-Lloyd ships return to normal ops after crew tests negative for COVID-19
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd confirmed that there is no active COVID-19 cases on board its two US-flagged containerships, Philadelphia Express and St. Louis Express.
On 13 July, the company informed that one member of each vessel’s crew tested positive for COVID-19. The infected mariners were immediately put in quarantine.
All other crew members were tested as well.
“Each vessels’ crew has been tested negative and both our vessels are cleared for normal operation,” Hapag-Lloyd said in an update today.
After receiving all necessary approvals, the 3,237 TEU Philadelphia Express has departed Norfolk with a four-day delay on 18 July. The ship is expected to arrive in Antwerp on 27 July.
“Necessary recovery measures will be arranged and we expect to bring her back to schedule within her next US Rotation,” Hapag-Lloyd added.
Moreover, the 3,237 TEU St. Louis Express departed Savannah on schedule and arrived Norfolk on 20 July.
“A second round of crew testing was performed, and thankfully all returned negative for COVID-19,” according to the company.
The vessel has completed cargo operations, was cleared for departure and has departed Norfolk on 21 July. Estimated time of St. Louis Express’ arrival in Antwerp is 30 July.
Both boxships are controlled by Hapag-Lloyd’s US subsidiary, Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, and deployed in the Atlantic Loop 3 service (AL3) that connects the United States and Europe.
