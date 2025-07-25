Back to overview
Home Green Marine U-Ming ticks first B24 biofuel bunkering off the list

U-Ming ticks first B24 biofuel bunkering off the list

Business Developments & Projects
July 25, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Taiwanese shipping company U-Ming Marine Transport has completed the first B24 biofuel bunkering operation on its newbuild 64,000 dwt bulk carrier as ‘a major step forward’ on its journey to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Courtesy of U-Ming Marine

According to U-Ming Marine, the milestone operation was conducted on Asian Progress, the 199.9-meter bulk carrier with the LNG-ready classification, on July 24 at the Port of Singapore, marking U-Ming’s first vessel to adopt biofuel.

U-Ming Marine completed the operation in collaboration with TFG MARINE, which delivered a total of 300 metric tons of FAME B24. This alternative fuel is expected to reduce well-to-wake carbon emissions by approximately 20% compared to conventional marine fuel.

The shipping company said this initiative supports its short- to mid-term goal of increasing the proportion of low-carbon fuel usage by 2030.

“Since 2023, U-Ming has actively promoted a low-carbon fuel substitution strategy, gradually increasing the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as marine fuel. As of 2024, LNG accounts for approximately 8.15% of the company’s total energy consumption, demonstrating tangible progress in its low-carbon transition,” the company stated.

“However, adopting low-carbon fuels like LNG requires the installation of additional fuel tanks, which poses spatial challenges for smaller vessels. In response, U-Ming has selected the ultramax bulk carrier Asian Progress as the starting point to introduce B24 biofuel, pioneering the use of low-carbon fuel in smaller vessels.”

In line with LNG-ready fleet expansion strategy, U-Ming ordered four Ultramax bulk carriers at New Dayang shipyard in China under the $35 million deal in October 2024.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 and build on the parties’ ongoing collaboration, which yielded 64,000 dwt energy-efficient bulk carriers, including Asian Progress.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles