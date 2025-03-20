FPSO Petrojarl I; Courtesy of Amplus Energy
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy UK contractor chosen to oversee 1986-built FPSO’s transition as new owner takes over

UK contractor chosen to oversee 1986-built FPSO’s transition as new owner takes over

Project & Tenders
March 20, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Aberdeen-based Amplus Energy has picked V.Ships Offshore, part of V. Group, a London-headquartered provider of marine operations, asset management, and other services for the offshore energy market, to handle the change in ownership for a 39-year-old floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, seen as capable of supporting early-phase and tail-phase production at offshore oil fields thanks to its experience to date.

FPSO Petrojarl I; Courtesy of Amplus Energy

Amplus, which disclosed the acquisition of the 1986-built FPSO Petrojarl I from Altera Infrastructure last month, opted to hire V.Ships after what it describes as “a rigorous selection process,” to ensure “a seamless transition,” shipyard oversight, and operational support.

The FPSO acquisition is said to be “a key milestone” that marks the company’s first vessel ownership, enhancing its ability to offer “flexible, ready-to-deploy solutions, catering to immediate and unique customer needs in the evolving offshore energy market.”

Related Article

Furthermore, Amplus claims that it previously focused on delivering innovative field development solutions, primarily through vessel design and leasing. However, the vessel acquisition is set to allow the firm to expand its strategy, positioning itself for greater market impact and operational scalability.

Steve Gardyne, Amplus Managing Director, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with V.Ships, whose proven safety track record and operational expertise align seamlessly with our goals. The overwhelming industry interest in our acquisition of Petrojarl I reaffirms the demand for cost-efficient, lower-production solutions in the market.”

The FPSO Petrojarl I, perceived to be one of the most versatile and frequently deployed FPSOs in history, recently finished its deployment on Brava Energia’s Atlanta oil field off the coast of Brazil. Amplus claims that the unit’s adaptability makes it a highly valuable asset in its portfolio.

Related Article

Therefore, the company selected its preferred contractor, which will play “a critical role” in overseeing the process to ensure “a safe and efficient” vessel transfer into Amplus’ ownership fold. According to Amplus, the partnership will ensure the smooth integration of the FPSO Petrojarl I into its operational delivery model.

Gerben Nijboer, V.Ships Offshore Managing Director,noted: “We are pleased to be collaborating with Amplus on the management of their first vessel. This partnership is testament to our track record and commitment to safety, operational excellence, and cost-efficient solutions for the offshore industry.

“By working together, we will be able to support Amplus in delivering greater market impact and operational scalability. We look forward to working with Amplus to maximise the potential of Petrojarl I together, building on our longstanding experience in management of FPSOs and other offshore assets.”

FPSO Petrojarl I; Courtesy of Amplus Energy

Under the agreement, V.Ships’ scope of work includes the initial vessel management and crewing, shipyard work scope preparation and execution oversight, and support throughout the deployment and operational phases. Amplus Energy Services believes this acquisition will pave the way for the strengthening of its position in the offshore sector.

Gardyne added: “We have strategic plans for further vessel ownership, with the aim of being the redeployment vessel contractor of choice. We look forward to applying our experience and approach to steward the Petrojarl I safely and successfully for years to come.”

Amplus is convinced that the FPSO is ideal for cost-efficient, lower-production operations, as it can handle both early-phase and tail-phase production in regions, including Vietnam, Suriname, Brazil, and West Africa, with minimal modification to be field-ready for specific customer needs. 

As part of a joint venture with Versatile Group (VG Energy), the firm joined forces with Carbon Circle in 2024 to enable marginal oil and gas fields in West Africa to reach their full untapped potential and boost the carbon capture game.

Related Article

The company also pooled resources with EnQuest’s Veri Energy and Ocean-Power to advance decarbonization by raising the offshore electrification bar in the UK and Norway with carbon capture solutions to curb oil and gas installations’ carbon footprint.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles