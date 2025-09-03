Back to overview
Home Subsea UK-Dutch interconnector in limbo after developer requests and gets license revocation 

Project & Tenders
September 3, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

UK energy market regulator Ofgem has revoked the license for a planned UK-Netherlands electricity interconnector in response to the developer’s request, submitted after not securing a cap and floor license.

A gas interconnector license was granted to NU-Link Interconnector UK Ltd in February 2023, authorizing it to participate in the operation of the namesake interconnector that envisaged linking the Mablethorpe 400 kV substation in Great Britain and the Vijfhuizen 380 kV substation in the Netherlands.

However, Ofgem reported that the firm had requested the revocation of the license by letter dated July 2, which has been granted and will take effect from September 22.

According to a spokesperson from Ofgem, this was a voluntary request that came after the project previously applied for a cap and floor in the window 3 process, and as per the decision, was not successful in its application, thereby not having been granted a cap and floor license.

No infrastructure had been built and no license agreements had been signed for the proposed project, and the revocation will have no adverse impact on consumers or energy security, Ofgem said.

