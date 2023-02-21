Another electricity interconnector secures UK license

February 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

After granting three electricity interconnector licenses earlier this month, UK energy market regulator Ofgem has awarded another one, this time for a project that is set to link the UK and the Netherlands.

A gas interconnector license was granted to NU-Link Interconnector UK Ltd on 9 February, authorizing it to participate in the operation of the namesake interconnector.

The electricity interconnector will link the Mablethorpe 400 kV substation in Great Britain and the Vijfhuizen 380 kV substation in the Netherlands.

The license authorizes the company to operate the electricity interconnector and is not an authorization to construct the project as this is subject to separate planning processes including obtaining any consents or permits required from relevant authorities.

NU-Link Interconnector UK Ltd submitted the application for the license on 12 December 2022.

To remind, at the beginning of February, Ofgem granted electricity interconnector licenses for three energy links that will connect the UK with Belgium, Germany and Denmark.

The UK energy market regulator also recently approved the strategic electricity transmission reinforcements required to deliver the UK Government’s 50 GW of offshore wind by 2030 target, which include two 2 GW subsea HVDC links from Peterhead to England, a 2 GW subsea HVDC link from Spittal in Caithness, connecting to Peterhead, as well as a 1.8 GW subsea HVDC link from Arnish on the Western Isles to the Beauly area near Inverness.