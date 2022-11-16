UK firm backs ‘major’ North Sea operator with casing integrity solution

November 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered well integrity and production optimization firm Coretrax has completed a multi-product project for a “major” North Sea operator said to have eliminated the need for a casing string to be replaced.

The project, which saw the delivery of a casing integrity solution, included the identification of the trouble zone and then mobilization and installation of a short patch on a casing section of a well affected by corrosion.

Coretrax mobilized products from its CORE expandable tubular product line and packers from the AEON line used for plug and abandonment solutions.

To pinpoint the trouble zone, the team initially deployed the retrievable test packer CX-RTP which was used to set and pressure test a range of depths to identify the area requiring to be patched.

Following the identification of the zone, the company said it had deployed its 10-3/4” ReLine HYD expandable casing patch to isolate the area and regain well integrity, eliminating the costs of a replacement of the casing.

“Our team of engineers worked collaboratively to identify how we could combine technologies from across our portfolio to effectively meet our client’s objectives,” said Keith Bradford, Western Hemisphere President at Coretrax.

“The outcome was a great success and allowed our client to not only continue operations with minimal disruption or downtime, but also potentially saved costs on replacing the entire casing string.”

Coretrax stated that the project saw a team of three engineers which completed the work in five days.