Hand typing on a screen
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ‘Super-majors’ choose Expro’s tech for $80M US Gulf contracts

‘Super-majors’ choose Expro’s tech for $80M US Gulf contracts

Project & Tenders
May 22, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

U.S.-headquartered energy services provider Expro has won multi-year tubular running services (TRS) deals with two operators in the Gulf of America/Gulf of Mexico.

Expro Centri-FI; Source: Expro

Covering deepwater drillships and platform rigs, the deals with what Expro says are “leading super-major operators” are collectively valued at over $80 million. The U.S. firm plans to deploy some of its most advanced technologies as part of the contracts, including its Centri-FITM platform.

As explained, the platform serves as an operational hub, designed to boost efficiencies through personnel reduction, eliminating red zone entries, and enhancing repeatability to increase performance.

“Securing these long-term contracts with two of the world’s leading operators highlights the trust placed in Expro to deliver innovative and reliable solutions in the most demanding offshore environments,” remarked Jeremy Angelle, Expro’s Vice President of Well Construction.

Expro believes the deals underscore its commitment to delivering innovations that drive safety, efficiency, and operational excellence offshore.

“Our advanced technologies – including Centri-FITM and iTongTM – are helping reshape what’s possible in tubular running services, enhancing safety, reducing personnel exposure, and driving consistent performance. We’re proud to continue supporting these critical developments and remain committed to advancing operational excellence in the Gulf of America,” added Angelle.

The Rig Integration Driller’s Control Package, iTongTM, and other completions technologies Expro will deploy are said to be critical components in supporting upcoming developments forming part of the contracts. As disclosed, this entails 20K developments that require the industry’s highest caliber technologies.

One of these 20K projects in the Gulf of America is BP’s Kaskida. The 100% BP-owned greenfield Paleogene development is located approximately 250 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Earlier this month, the UK major handed out a contract to SBM Offshore, putting it in charge of the wet tow and installation on the semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) headed to the field.

Related Article

The latest Gulf of America win follows two contracts Expro secured with OMV Petrom to support the Neptun Deep gas project offshore Romania in March.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles