UK firm introduces extra long range USV with 7500-nautical-mile range

UK-headquartered Zero USV has introduced an extra-long-range (XLR) version of its Oceanus12 unmanned surface vessel (USV), extending its operational capability to 7500 nautical miles and up to 60 days without requiring external support.

Source: Zero USV

The original Oceanus12, launched earlier this year, was designed for missions lasting up to 20-25 days or approximately 2500 nautical miles. According to Zero USV, the newly launched XLR variant builds on the same hybrid-electric propulsion platform but increases endurance through a larger fuel capacity and extended hull design. 

The XLR model measures 13 metres in length, up from 11.55 metres on the standard version, and carries 4000 litres of fuel compared to 1200 litres on the base model. Despite the increased size, the payload remains unchanged at up to one tonne.

“Uncrewed vessels are a force multiplier. The ability to conduct sustained operations at sea without the need for regular refuelling or crew-related logistics is becoming increasingly crucial as operational pressure on resources and time become more demanding,” said Matthew Ratsey, Founder and Managing Director of Zero USV. 

“This is even more pronounced as international tensions rise, particularly in regions with contested maritime boundaries, heightening the need for reliable, high endurance long range USVs. In fact, they never been more critical.” 

The vessel includes the GuardianAI autonomy suite from MarineAI as standard and features a fully autonomous sensor package, including high-definition radar from Navtech, Zero USV noted. A remote control mode is also available.

The design is said to allow for a sensor-agnostic payload bay and incorporates a quick-change keel system, enabling preloaded sensor modules to be swapped with minimal downtime.

“The Oceanus12 XLR is designed to meet these demands, offering unparalleled endurance for missions that require extended periods at sea, whether for surveillance, environmental monitoring, or strategic defence operations. By offering more flexibility and the ability to conduct longer missions, Zero USV’s XLR version responds directly to the strategic challenges of today’s global security environment,” Ratsey added.

The aluminium monohull displaces eight tonnes and draws 1.76 meters. Propulsion is provided by a twin electric hybrid drive system, with installed power software-limited to 40 kW, though up to 80 kW is available. The vessel cruises at six knots with a sprint capability of ten knots, depending on payload and conditions. Solar charging supports house loads and emergency systems. 

The Oceanus12 XLR is intended for long-range missions where access to traditional refuelling infrastructure is limited, including operations in contested or remote maritime zones.

Just recently, the company named Leeway Marine as its first international franchisee for its uncrewed surface vessel (USV) charter fleet in North America.

