UK firm joins Subsea 7 on Senegal’s first offshore oil development

March 9, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Bureau Technical Services is supporting Subsea 7 with quality assurance and quality control services (QA/QC) for the deepwater Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 project offshore Senegal.

The project includes 46 pipeline end terminations (PLETs) and in-line tee structures (ILTs) to be fabricated with more than half of them having CRA clad piping, and some structures requiring insulation.

According to the UK-headquartered company, in addition to this, there are also 43 support structures.

Subsea 7 won the contract for the Sangomar Field Development Phase-1 project at the beginning of 2020 in a partnership with OneSubsea.

The work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction, transportation and installation of the SURF system and associated subsea production systems (SPS).

The development will include 23 wells, 107 kilometers of rigid flowlines, 28 kilometers of flexible risers and jumpers, and 45 kilometers of umbilicals in water depths between 700 meters and 1400 meters.

The Sangomar field, discovered in 2014, is located 100 kilometers south of Dakar and will be Senegal’s first offshore oil development.

Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 will focus on developing the less complex reservoir units and testing other reservoirs. It will target about 230 million barrels of crude oil, at an initial peak rate of 100,000 Bbls /day.

The drilling campaign on the first development well was completed in September 2021 using the drillship Ocean BlackRhino. The other drillship, Ocean BlackHawk, is expected to arrive to the project in mid-2022.

First oil production from the FPSO Léopold Sédar Senghor is expected in 2023.

The field is being developed by the Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore joint venture, comprising Woodside Energy Senegal as the operator, FAR Senegal RSSD and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN).