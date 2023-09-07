UK set to join EU’s flagship Horizon Europe program – an ‘excellent’ news for ocean energy sector

September 7, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

The announcement that the UK is to join the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe program has been deemed as excellent news for Europe’s ocean energy sector as it could help enable the deployment of more ocean energy projects in the water, keeping Europe’s competitive edge in this emerging industry.

Illustration/UK-built tidal energy turbines (Courtesy of Orbital Marine Power; SIMEC Atlantis Energy; Nova Innovation)

The European Commission and the UK government have concluded negotiations and reached an agreement in principle on the association of the UK to Horizon Europe and Copernicus under the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

According to the government, they look forward to enabling collaboration between their researchers in which the UK and the EU share a mutual interest, such as in new and emerging technologies. To this end, the EU will assess UK participants’ access to strategic parts of the Horizon Europe program on equal terms with other associated countries.

UK researchers will be able to fully participate in the Horizon Europe program on the same terms as researchers from other associated countries, including leading consortia, from the 2024 Work Programs and onwards – including any 2024 calls opening this year.

For calls from the 2023 Work Programs, the European Commission will continue to administer transitional arrangements and the UK will continue to provide funding under the UK Guarantee. UK and EU scientists and researchers can have confidence in continuing long-term partnerships with their counterparts.

Following today’s announcement, the European Commission and the UK Government will work together with the aim of promptly adopting the necessary legal instruments. These legal instruments need to be adopted by the Specialized Committee on Participation in Union Programs subject to prior approval by the Council of the European Union.

Ocean energy sector deems the news as ‘excellent’

Today’s announcement that the UK is to join the EU’s flagship Horizon Europe program is excellent news for Europe’s ocean energy sector, according to the European industry body representing the entire sector – Ocean Energy Europe.

Participation in the world’s largest transnational research & innovation program, with its emphasis on cross-border collaboration, will get more ocean energy projects in the water and help Europe keep its competitive edge, the industry body said.

Horizon Europe and its predecessors, Horizon 2020 and FP7, have played a key role in driving forward the development of ocean energy to date. Since 2007, support totaling over €400 million has been allocated to ocean energy projects from these programs.

Ocean Energy Europe’s CEO, Rémi Gruet, said: “This long-awaited announcement signals a desire at the highest political level to keep the whole of Europe competitive on the global stage. Despite Brexit, companies and researchers have always been committed to working together to advance ocean energy technologies. Collaborating via Horizon Europe will not only make that easier, it will also help Europe to remain the frontrunner in ocean energy worldwide.”

Europe is the world leader in ocean energy, and the UK is one of its pioneer countries, home to some of its most exciting projects, biggest resources and world-leading test sites.

While robust research funding will be welcomed by all, the opportunity for experts to work together is equally valuable when it comes to staying at the forefront of technological innovation, according to Ocean Energy Europe.