UK subsea services firm enters Taiwanese offshore wind market

UK subsea services firm OMS International (OMSi), a subsidiary of Offshore Marine Management Holdings (OMMH), has entered the Taiwanese offshore wind market by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Energy.

OMSi Taiwan’s investment strategy is to combine local resources with offshore experience, capability and assets from the European side of its business.

The company states that the Taiwanese government’s goal of developing a capacity of 9 GW of offshore wind from 2026 to 2031 has prompted it to test the waters in the Asia-Pacific region.

The main areas of focus will be subsea operational project support and operation and maintenance services within the Taiwanese market.

“Today we are happy to announce OMSi will be starting our Offshore Services business in Taiwan with our local partner, Alliance Energy,” said Rob Grimmond, CEO of OMMH Group.

“We aim to be an active participator in this growing market and are confident in providing developers in Taiwan qualified and outstanding services, based on our offshore experience, to help the Taiwanese government achieve its goal in boosting wind power generation capacity by 15GW between 2026 and 2035.”

To remind, in May last year, Taiwan’s Bureau of Energy (BoE) and Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) held a meeting on the draft regulation for the third round of offshore wind auctions, including a new target for 2035.

From 2026 until 2035, 1.5 GW of offshore wind capacity would be added each year, instead of the previously planned 1 GW. From 2026 to 2031, Taiwan would add a total of 9 GW of offshore wind and a further 6 GW from 2032 to 2035.

