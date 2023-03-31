UK’s government puts power link to Morocco on energy security radar

March 31, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

The UK Government is considering the viability and merits of the Xlinks Morocco–UK Power Project to understand how it could contribute to the UK’s energy security, the government announced in a recent policy paper.

Xlinks

The Morocco-UK Power Project is a multi-technology renewable energy project with approximately 10.5 GW of generation capacity to be constructed in Morocco that would be exclusively supplied to Great Britain’s grid via high-voltage direct current subsea cables.

The Powering Up Britain – Energy Security Plan policy paper outlines the UK Government’s blueprint for the future of energy in the UK, outlining how energy production will be diversified by investing in renewables to deliver energy, consumer, climate and economic security for the country.

Furthermore, the paper outlines how Britain needs and benefits from importing energy, now and in the future, securing energy supplies built on diversified sources of supply and relationships with strong, trusted partners and allies such as Morocco.

“The UK’s energy security is a vital national interest. So too, however, is the urgent need to stick to the Government’s 2035 net zero electricity system target and avoid short-term thinking that may derail the transition to clean, abundant sources of energy,” said Simon Morrish, Xlinks CEO.

“Therefore, we welcome the Government’s determination to work with Xlinks to implement our renewable energy venture. This first-of-its-kind Xlinks Morocco-UK Power Project will meet up to 8% of the UK’s electricity demand with renewable energy, reducing consumer bills and adding to security of supply in the process.”

Located in Morocco’s renewable energy-rich region of Guelmim Oued Noun, the Morocco-UK Power Project will combine solar and wind generation assets coupled with energy storage, connected exclusively to the UK through dedicated 3,800-kilometer HVDC subsea cables with a combined capacity of 3.6 GW at the receiving end.

Scheduled to become operational by the end of the decade, the project is expected to supply clean power to the UK for an average of 20 hours a day, enough green energy to power over seven million British homes by 2030.

In May 2022, British Octopus Energy Group entered into a financial and strategic partnership with Xlinks for the project. At the end of the year Conenergy, a Germany-based investor in the European energy industry, joined the project with a multi-million-pound investment.