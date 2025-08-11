Back to overview
US firm finds work on $8 billion gas development in Africa

Project & Tenders
August 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between the African country’s National Oil Corporation and Italy’s Eni, has handpicked the U.S.-headquartered Hill International, a member of the Global Infrastructure Solutions family of companies, to provide project management services for a multibillion-dollar energy project off the coast of Libya.

Sabratha platform; Source: Mellitah Oil & Gas

Thanks to the deal with Mellitah Oil and Gas, Hill International is the project management consultant for the $8 billion Structures A & E project, comprising the development of two offshore gas fields in Libya, with a targeted output of 750 million cubic feet per day.

Raouf Ghali, Hill’s Chief Executive Officer, underlined: “Our local team looks forward to collaborating with Mellitah and Hill’s global network of energy experts to deliver the megaproject as envisioned, helping ensure energy security for Libyans and customers throughout the region. This new assignment is a testament to our company’s long-term commitment to delivering the infrastructure of change in the country.

While the development scope entails the delivery of two offshore drilling platforms and infrastructure to transmit harvested natural gas for treatment and distribution to the existing Mellitah Complex, approximately 100 kilometers west of Tripoli, the project also includes the delivery of a new carbon capture and storage facility.

Hill claims that it will provide a full suite of project management services for the development, including project planning, design coordination and reviews, procurement support, estimating and cost management, schedule management, quality assurance/quality control, risk mitigation, change management and claims prevention, closeout support, and more.

Derek Amidon, GISI Consulting Group CEO, remarked: “Hill has a strong track record of delivering resilient energy infrastructure around the world – it’s part of what makes them such an undisputed leader in their space. With Hill’s project management expertise backed by the collective resources of GISI Consulting Group’s global platform, Mellitah is poised to deliver.

This project aims to support domestic energy needs and increase Libya’s gas exports to Europe, reinforcing the country’s role in regional energy security, boosting competition and supply reliability, and curbing prices for customers. The start-up of production is expected in 2026.

Waleed Abdel-Fattah, Hill’s President for Middle East and North Africa, commented: “The Structures A & E project is of great national and international importance. Especially because of our long history in Libya, we are honored to take part in an initiative that will help shape the country’s future.

The deal with Hill comes after Mellitah Oil & Gas disclosed the availability of an engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) assignment last year for the expansion of its production facility offshore Libya, inviting firms to participate in its tender, expected to be open from 4Q 2024 to 3Q 2025, with work scheduled to start in 4Q 2025.

Related Article

The firm’s future offshore developments cover the installation of a new wellhead platform at structure A, the modification of the existing Sabratha platform, sealines, and subsea systems for structures A and E, and topside installation.

The Libyan player is working on other projects in the country, as illustrated by Saipem’s $1 billion engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from August 2023 for Mellitah’s Bouri Gas Utilization Project (BGUP), putting the firm in charge ofthe refurbishment of platforms and facilities at the Bouri gas field.

