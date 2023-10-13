US firm orders subsea-tracked trenching vehicle to back offshore wind work

October 13, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. cable installation contractor Caldwell Marine International (CMI) has placed an order with Royal IHC Offshore Energy for a subsea-tracked trenching vehicle, expected to support its future work in the U.S. offshore wind sector.

Source: Royal IHC

The scope of the contract award includes the new Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter vehicle with an eductor system, combined power and control cabin upgraded with the latest SCADA system, power/control umbilical, and a special purpose umbilical reeler.

According to Royal IHC, the vehicle is an amphibious machine that is remotely controlled, can perform on dry land and water in one operation, and can be used in submarine cable direct burial or post-lay operations.

The subsea-tracked trenching vehicle is said to be the first of its type to be owned and operated by a specialist U.S. cable installation contractor.

“This state-of-the-art instrument significantly increases CMI’s cable burial capabilities and allows us to better approach complex submarine cable installations. The Surface Fed Amphibious Hi-Traq Jetter will play an important role in the ongoing future successes of CMI within the US offshore wind sector,” said Brett Bailey, General Manager at CMI.

Royal IHC Ltd will be working in partnership with its international suppliers to provide fabrication, assembly, and final testing in Blyth, UK, along with ongoing servicing, training, and spares support.