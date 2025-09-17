US firm to deliver 391 MW floating solar for Texas project

AccuSolar's floating solar system
Business Developments & Projects
September 17, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Houston-based clean energy company, Diligence Offshore Services, has entered into a partnership with U.S.-based floating solar manufacturer AccuSolar to develop the Pleasure Island Power Collective in Texas.

AccuSolar's floating solar system (Source: AccuSolar / Illustration)

The project, located across 2,275 acres on Pleasure Island and Sabine Lake near Port Arthur, combines renewable energy generation with a data center. According to AccuSolar, the project will feature a 391 MW floating solar array, designed and manufactured by the company, alongside a 225 MW coastal onshore wind farm and a utility-scale battery storage system.

A data center for adaptive superintelligence will be powered entirely by the clean energy generated on site.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with a fellow U.S. company like AccuSolar,” said Harry C. Crawford III, Founder and Managing Member of Diligence Offshore. 

“Their expertise in American manufacturing and floating solar technology is essential to the success of the Pleasure Island Power Collective. This partnership not only strengthens our domestic supply chain but also accelerates our vision to bring economic freedom and climate resilience to the Gulf Coast.”

Diligence Offshore, founded in 2023, describes itself as the first independently Black-owned company to develop utility-scale infrastructure of this magnitude. The firm says the project is expected to drive economic growth and create long-term manufacturing jobs in the Port Arthur area.

