Floating solar expands in Maldives with 1 MW Swimsol project

September 12, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Solar energy developer Swimsol has installed a 1,037 kWp SolarSea floating solar system at Fari Campus in the Maldives, marking another step for offshore floating solar in the island nation.

Source: Swimsol

According to the company, the system was built and designed to help islands generate more clean energy.

Founded by European solar specialists, Swimsol claimed to have developed the world’s first marine floating solar platform in 2014. The company focuses on floating marine-grade solar systems and corrosion-proof rooftop systems for tropical regions, with more than 30 MW installed in the Maldives.

In 2021, Swimsol secured a $14 million (€ 11.9 million) loan from the Swiss sustainable asset manager responsAbility and the Development Bank of Austria (OeEB) to advance its floating solar activities in the Maldives and other island states.

