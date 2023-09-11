US offshore rig count gets a slight boost

September 11, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Baker Hughes’ weekly rig count report shows that the number of offshore rigs in the United States was on the rise last week while the total number of rigs operating in the U.S. also went up a notch to 632 from 631 units recorded during the week before.

Illustration; Source: Transocean

Following the fall in offshore rig activity for units working in the U.S., the total number of offshore rigs decreased to 17 units. The situation changed last week after 2 new units were added, enabling the total number of offshore rigs to rise to 19 units. In addition, offshore rigs were up by 4 units on a year-over-year basis.

Rig count; Source: Baker Hughes

Furthermore, Baker Hughes’ report points out that the total number of active drilling rigs – including onshore and offshore ones – in the United States increased by 1 unit last week, rising to 632, which is down by 127 rigs from last year’s count of 759 with oil rigs slipping down by 78 units, gas rigs plunging down by 53 units, and miscellaneous rigs rising up by 4 units.

When compared to the figures from the week before, oil rigs in the U.S. went up by 1 to 513 units last week while gas rigs slipped down by 1 unit to 113, and miscellaneous rigs jumped up by 1 unit to 6.

On the other hand, the total number of active rigs in Canada slid down by 5 units, reaching 182 rigs, with oil rigs going down by 2 units to 113 while gas rigs slipped down by 3 units to 69.

Moreover, the company’s report underlines that the total number of rigs in Canada slid down by 23 units from last year’s count of 205 rigs. While oil rigs fell by 27 units last week compared to the year before, gas rigs rose by 4 units.