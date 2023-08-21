US offshore rig count slips down another notch

August 21, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Baker Hughes’ weekly rig count report shows that the number of offshore rigs in the United States went down a notch last week while the total number of rigs operating in the U.S. slid down to 642 from 654 units recorded during the week before.

Transocean Enabler rig (for illustration purposes); Source: Transocean

After the fall in offshore rig activity for units working in the U.S., the total number of offshore rigs decreased to 17 units, according to Baker Hughes. In addition, offshore rigs were up by 1 unit on a year-over-year basis.

Rig count; Source: Baker Hughes

Moreover, Baker Hughes’ report points out that the total number of active drilling rigs – including onshore and offshore ones – in the United States decreased by 12 units last week, going down to 642, which is down by 120 rigs from last year’s count of 762 with oil rigs slipping down by 81 units, gas rigs plunging down by 42 units, and miscellaneous rigs rising up by 3 units.

When compared to the figures from the week before, oil rigs in the U.S. went down by 5 to 520 units last week while gas rigs slipped down by 6 units to 117, and miscellaneous rigs decreased by 1 unit to 5.

On the other hand, the total number of active rigs in Canada slid down by 1 unit, reaching 189 rigs, with oil rigs going up by 3 units to 119 while gas rigs slipped down by 4 units to 70.

Furthermore, the company’s report underlines that the total number of rigs in Canada slid down by 12 units from last year’s count of 201 rigs. While oil rigs fell by 18 units last week compared to the year before, gas rigs rose up by 6 units.