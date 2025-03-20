Illustration; Source: Petrobras
Baker Hughes’ tech to enhance oil & gas production across Petrobras’ deepwater fields

March 20, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

U.S.-headquartered energy technology giant Baker Hughes has won a new assignment with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras, which will enable the firm to supply fully integrated completions for the South American player’s multiple offshore fields with solutions supporting remote operations in deepwater fields and allowing real-time response to the evolving well conditions across multiple zones.

While Baker Hughes did not reveal the exact value of the contract with Petrobras, it did describe it as a “major,” multi-year fully integrated completions systems contract, which followed an open tender. The deal is anticipated to leverage the U.S. firm’s innovative completions technology portfolio and extensive experience in Brazil to optimize production across multiple deepwater fields.

Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes, commented: “Deepwater, high pressure wells require an unmatched level of reliability, and our completion technologies have proven themselves in these harsh environments. Through continual innovation, improvement and testing, and in close collaboration with Petrobras, the Baker Hughes team has pioneered new ways to help develop Brazil’s natural resources safely and efficiently for decades to come.”

The company highlights that a range of its technologies have been specifically tailored to meet the needs of Petrobras’ offshore developments. Therefore, the intelligent completions technologies, combined with conventional upper and lower completions solutions, are set to provide remote operations capabilities and multi-zone control, limiting water and gas breakthroughs and reducing the risk of any costly interventions.

Thanks to this agreement, Petrobras will utilize Baker Hughes’ new SureCONTROL Premium interval control valve (ICV), which is said to provide enhanced reliability in the high flow rates of the Brazilian firm’s offshore fields after being developed to meet the energy giant’s standards, enabling operators to respond remotely to developing well conditions across multiple zones in real time.

In addition, Petrobras will deploy several additional Baker Hughes’ completions technologies, including SureSENS QPT ELITE downhole gauges, SureSENS B-Annulus monitoring system, SureTREAT chemical injection system, Sur-Set flow control system, Orbit Premium barrier valves, a gas lift system, REACH subsurface safety valves, DeepShield subsurface safety valves, Premier packers, screens, and gravel pack system.

Baker Hughes claims to have played “a key role” in the development of Brazil’s offshore oil and gas fields for decades, contributing to the nation’s economy while strengthening its energy supply chain. The latest assignment comes shortly after the firm got hired to deploy its integrated digital production optimization solution in Nigeria, which marks the first adoption of its system in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The U.S. energy technology player started 2025 on the right foot, with various deals already in the bag, including a multi-year assignment on ExxonMobil’s oil projects off the coast of Guyana.

