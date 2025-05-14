US player’s FSRU gets multi-year gig in North America

FSRU Energos Freeze; Source: Energos
May 14, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Energos Infrastructure, a joint venture between the U.S. energy infrastructure player New Fortress Energy (NFE) and Apollo Global Management, has landed a long-term deal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) services, which will enable its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to work in the Dominican Republic, North America.

According to New Fortress Energy, the three-year charter for the 1977-built FSRU Energos Freeze, formerly known as Golar Freeze, has been secured with Energía 2000 in the Dominican Republic.

Thanks to this, the FSRU, with a capacity of 125,000 cubic meters (cbm), will be deployed to Energía 2000’s LNG import terminal at the port of Pepillo Salcedo, Manzanillo.

Wes Edens, NFE’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “This charter agreement reflects our continued commitment to expanding energy access in the Caribbean through strategic partnerships and world-class LNG infrastructure.”

The vessel, which is slated to begin operations in September 2025, will provide LNG regasification services to support power generation and industrial energy demand across the region.

The latest FSRU deal follows a multi-year assignment for another FSRU with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS). NFE also recently disclosed the sale of its assets in Jamaica.

