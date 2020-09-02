Valenciaport to invest additional €136 million in Port of Sagunto

September 2, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Spain’s Port Authority of Valencia (APV) revealed plans to continue with the consolidation of the Port of Sagunto in the coming years. For this purpose, APV — which trades under the name of Valenciaport — will allocate €136 million (around $161 million) between 2020 and 2025.

“For the industrial fabric of the Comunitat Valenciana it is essential that the Port of Sagunto continues to grow and expand services to generate employment and economic activity, but at the same time we will continue to improve integration with the city as a driving force for the area,” Francesc Sanchez, director-general of the APV, commented.

Francesc Sanchez, director-general of the APV. Image by Valenciaport

Specifically, the actions planned for the next few years include railway access, the internal network of tracks, planning and improvements to the northern area, an electricity substation, and improvements to the Sagunto-Teruel-Zaragoza network.

What is more, Valenciaport has announced the start of studies for the third dock at the Port of Sagunto. As explained, the aim is to include the third dock in the port’s strategic plan.

Valenciaport has to date invested more than €360 million in the port’s infrastructure. Previous investments in the Port of Sagunto have improved the port’s service and competitiveness. The implementation of projects such as the expansion of docks has allowed the port to expand activities and modernise processes.

Sagunto port currently ranks 15th in Spain for the total tonnes managed, 7th for vehicle movement and non-containerised goods, and 13th for liquid bulk traffic.