Van Oord steps up fleet decarbonisation efforts

March 15, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Van Oord has entered into collaboration with FUELSAVE for the adoption of innovative combustion conditioning technology that is expected to further reduce the emissions on its fleet.

Van Oord’s Bravenes vessel (Courtesy of Van Oord)

An advanced combustion conditioning system with hydrogen and methanol will be installed on subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes as part of Van Oord’s next step in the energy transition of its fleet, the company informed.

The FUELSAVE FS MARINE+ is a patented solution said to reduce both fuel consumption and harmful emissions of marine diesel-powered engines.

The solution will enable Van Oord to achieve substantial carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and black carbon (BC) reduction on existing ships, the company said.

Job Voormolen, Manager R&D and Innovation, said: “Van Oord is always looking for new technologies that contribute to the efficiency increase of our vessels and making them cleaner. We believe that this is a satisfactory and affordable short-term solution to support that goal”.

The FS MARINE+ solution has been chosen by Van Oord after more than five years of validating the technology in the field, in the laboratory and deploying the system on the world’s largest single row 4-stroke engine.

This is the first time that the system is being deployed on MaK engines with a classification from Bureau Veritas and Kongsberg Vessel Insight integration for a demanding DP3 operation, according to Van Oord.

This investment is said to be paving the way for next generation of structural efficiency enhancement and emission reduction for the offshore industry.

Marc Sima, CEO of FUELSAVE, said: “Our product optimises the energy consumption and the environmental impact significantly irrespective of a vessel’s fuel type. Due to it being a unique combination of an efficiency enhancement and emission reduction solution, we are able to deliver over 400% higher overall emission reduction potential than other efficiency enhancement technologies with the same level of primary fuel savings.

“We are not treating a symptom but tackling the root of the problem by means of advanced combustion conditioning using hydrogen and methanol. The cleaner combustion provides additional potential greenhouse gas emission reduction, such as CO2 (approx. 8-15%), NOx (approx30-80%) and BC (approx 33%)”.

FUELSAVE was one of the selected companies of PortXL, of which Van Oord is one of the founding partners. PortXL is a port and maritime accelerator platform that encourages innovation within the global maritime industry.