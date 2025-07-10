Trafigura
Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Trafigura partners with ZeroNorth to future-proof its fleet

Trafigura partners with ZeroNorth to future-proof its fleet

Collaboration
July 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Multinational commodity trading company Trafigura has entered into a multifaceted strategic alliance with Denmark-based maritime technology company ZeroNorth.

Courtesy of Trafigura

As informed, Trafigura is set to roll out ZeroNorth’s platform across its controlled fleet of more than 350 vessels, including its voyage optimization systems, emissions analytics and vessel reporting tools.

Additionally, Trafigura will take an equity stake in ZeroNorth, further deepening the ties between the two companies.

ZeroNorth’s technology uses advanced artificial intelligence and real-time data, including live weather conditions, vessel specifications, ship performance data and fuel availability to optimize operational performance continuously. The implementation of ZeroNorth’s solutions is expected to deliver reductions in both fuel consumption and carbon emissions across Trafigura’s chartered fleet.

As part of the agreement, Trafigura will also join ZeroNorth’s group of strategic partners, contribute practical industry insights to product development and play an active role in shaping the company’s long-term direction.

“This partnership marks an important step in Trafigura’s commitment to improving efficiency and sustainability across its maritime operations. The ZeroNorth platform will help us optimise fleet performance through enhanced monitoring of fuel and emissions while improving data collection and quality. It will also strengthen our relationships with vessel owners through more effective communication and information sharing,” Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping at Trafigura, commented.

“We’re proud to partner with Trafigura – one of the largest players in global commodity trading and shipping. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing the use of technology and high-quality data, sending a clear signal to the industry about the vital roles these play in the energy transition. Trafigura’s insight, scale, and ambition will be invaluable to our strategic direction and will help accelerate the impact of our platform across the industry,” Søren C. Meyer, CEO at ZeroNorth, said.

In related news, OCI Fuels and ZeroNorth completed a month ago the ‘first’ fully digital delivery of green methanol in the Port of Rotterdam. The duo partnered up to use ZeroNorth’s electronic bunker delivery note (eBDN) solution across its operations.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

With the help of electronic bunker delivery note solutions, administrative processes can be digitalized, operations streamlined and efficiency and transparency improved.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles