Van Oord to build Hollandse Kust (noord)

July 30, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

The CrossWind consortium of Shell and Eneco has selected Van Oord as the Balance of Plant contractor for the Hollandse Kust (noord) offshore wind project.

As the Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompass the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the foundations, the inter-array cables, and transportation and installation of the wind turbines.

”We are looking forward to working with our partner Van Oord to deliver the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (noord) in the Netherlands. With signed contracts in place and the Final Investment Decision taken, work can start in order to deliver clean energy by 2023,” Tjalling de Bruin, Project Director at CrossWind, said.

Hollandse Kust (noord) will have an installed capacity of 759 MW, generating at least 3.3 TWh per year. It is located some 18.5 kilometres off the west coast of the Netherlands near the town of Egmond aan Zee.

CrossWind plans to have the wind farm operational by 2023.

Van Oord will deploy its offshore installation vessels Aeolus, MPI Adventure and MPI Resolution, and cable-laying vessel Nexus.

CrossWind secured the rights to build and operate the Hollandse Kust (noord) in what was the third zero-subsidy auction in the Netherlands.