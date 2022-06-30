Vår Energi enters strategic supplier partnership for upcoming subsea projects

June 30, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Vår Energi has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Aker Solutions, Havfram and Saipem for the delivery of subsea production systems for all upcoming subsea projects for the next five years.

As disclosed, the partnership covers the fabrication, delivery, and installation of subsea production equipment for all Vår Energi-operated assets and projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Each agreement comes with an option to be extended for a further 2+2 years.

For Aker Solutions, the scope of the agreement includes the full range of equipment and services to deliver complete subsea production systems, including umbilicals.

Front-end engineering and design work (FEED) for the upcoming field developments is also included in the agreement.

The work under the frame agreement is expected to start during this year, according to Aker Solutions.

Vår Energi produces nearly 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day from a portfolio of 36 producing fields. With the producing fields and active ownership in 148 licenses, the company is well-positioned for value-adding growth – expecting a production growth to 350,000 boe by 2025.

The strategic partnership model is built on a one-for-all and all-for-one principle and contrasts with the conventional model of separate contracts with split scope and responsibilities, the Norwegian operator said.

Commenting on the partnership, Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business, said: “This agreement with Vår Energi builds on our strong track record in working in partnerships and alliances and demonstrates the benefits of our standardised product portfolio.”

Annethe Gjerde, VP of Contracts & Procurement in Vår Energi, explained: “We always push for operational excellence through sustainable solutions, and with a collaboration model like this, we will see more efficient and improved end-solutions. Strategic partnering and early involvement of the suppliers secure more efficient planning and implementation of projects.

“A strong partnership will provide added value for all parties, which we also see as part of the standardized supply chain behaviour guideline developed by a joint industry effort facilitated by the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association.”

In the coming years, Vår Energi is expecting a high level of activity with new discoveries in the North Sea and the Barents Sea creating opportunities for the supplier industry.

The company aims to be climate neutral in Scope 1 and 2 activities by 2030, which implies net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from all 36 producing oil and gas fields where it is an operator or partner.

The goal also includes emissions from all emergency response and supply vessels and oil tankers to be reduced to net-zero by 2025 (Scope 3).