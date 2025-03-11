Hull for Japan-bound hybrid cable lay & construction vessel coming together in Romania (Video)
March 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

The aft part of the highly customized hybrid power cable lay and construction vessel that VARD is building for the Japanese offshore wind market has arrived at the company’s Tulcea shipyard where it will be joined with the forward parts of the hull.

The Norwegian ship designer and shipbuilder held the keel laying ceremony in September 2024 for the vessel it is building for Toyo Construction, a Japanese general construction company that operates civil and architecture construction businesses.

On February 28, the aft part of NB 980 was launched and delivered from VARD Shipyards Romania – Braila and towed to Tulcea where it arrived on March 2. Preparation is currently underway to join the aft part with the blocks built in Tulcea, planned by the end of March.

Watch video here

The vessel is scheduled to be launched in Tulcea during the summer and works will continue at the yard until finalization in Norway.

VARD said this was the first time it was building a vessel at two hull yards.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the successful launch of the hull’s aft section at Braila. While our work here in Braila is concluding, operations will continue in Tulcea until the launch and transit to Norway,” said Toyo’s Project Manager Takashi Enomoto.

Toyo Construction and Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) established a joint venture focusing on offshore wind power generation in the summer of 2023, through which they want to create stronger synergies in a wide range of areas related to offshore wind, including survey planning, procurement of work vessels, and offshore construction.

According to VARD, the vessel will have an optimal hull design to suit the natural and construction conditions in Japan, allowing it to be used in both shallow waters and deep waters for floating offshore wind power generation and DC power transmission projects.

Vard Electro is delivering SeaQ equipment and solutions, with Vard Interiors delivering modern interior solutions and green HVAC R system. Huisman will deliver a full electric 250mt hybrid boom subsea crane and a 100mt knuckle boom crane.

The self-propelled cable-laying vessel will be powered by five main gensets and two batteries and will have a carrying capacity of 9,000 tons. It will have a maximum transit speed of 13 knots and will comprise 90 single cabins for 90 persons on board.

The vessel is scheduled for completion by Q2 2026.

