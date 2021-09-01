Vattenfall orders Greek cables for Danish offshore wind farms

September 1, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Hellenic Cables has secured its first contract with Vattenfall under which it will deliver the inter-array cables for the Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd offshore wind farms in Denmark.

The Greek company will design, manufacture, test, and supply approximately 70 kilometers of 66kV XLPE insulated inter-array cables and associated accessories for the projects.

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ submarine cable production facility in Corinth, Greece.

Production will commence in summer 2022, with delivery set to take place in the first quarter of 2023.

“Vattenfall is extremely pleased to be supported by Hellenic Cables for the manufacturing of inter-array cables for the Vesterhav projects,” said Mathilde Lindhardt Damsgaard, Vattenfall’s project director for the Vesterhav project.

“This award is also significant in that it marks the first contract between Vattenfall and Hellenic Cables. We hope this project will form a good basis for extending the cooperation to future tenders and projects, expanding our supplier base so that we can work together to achieve Vattenfall’s ambition of making fossil-free living possible within one generation.”

Respectively located nine and eight kilometers offshore, Vesterhav Syd and Vesterhav Nord will comprise a total of 41 Siemens Gamesa 8.4 MW turbines with a combined capacity of 344.4 MW.

The Danish Energy Agency approved the construction of the two projects in December 2020.

Vattenfall had initially planned to commission the wind farms in 2020 but had to delay the projects after the Danish Energy Agency initiated new EIA processes.

The company then changed the layout of the wind farms, pushing the turbines as far offshore as possible. Commissioning is expected by the end of 2023.