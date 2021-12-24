Vattenfall to install CPS stabilisation on Sandbank offshore wind farm’s cables

December 24, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

Vattenfall, through the project company DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind GmbH & Co. KG, has opened a tender for construction works on the Cable Protection System (CPS) stabilisation at the Sandbank offshore wind farm in Germany.

The company is looking for a contractor to install a loose rock berm covering 144 cable protection systems and cables within and on top of the existing scour prevention design.

The tender is open until 31 January 2022 and the contract awarded under this procedure will run for one month.

Sandbank offshore wind farm has been in operation since 2017. The wind farm also has a 288 MW capacity and its 72 Siemens Gamesa 4 MW turbines are spinning some 90 kilometres west of Sylt.

In September, Vattenfall issued a tender for inter-array cable repairs and jointing work, expected to start in the summer of 2022, in Sweden as well as in Germany, where the company owns the Sandbank and DanTysk offshore wind farms.

For DanTysk, the company awarded an inter-array cable and CPS replacement contract in December 2020, following a tender launched in August 2020.