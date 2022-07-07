Vertech wins major services agreement with Woodside Energy

July 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Inspection, non-destructive testing (NDT) and maintenance packages provider Vertech Group has secured a new long-term major services agreement with Australian energy giant Woodside Energy.

Courtesy of Vertech Group

The contract is the continuation of the companies’ long-term relationship which commenced in 2011, culminating in the award of Vertech’s first major services agreement back in 2014.

Under the new agreement, which commenced on 1 July, Vertech will provide the services required by Woodside including, but not limited to, specialist maintenance, brownfields, engineering, turnaround excellence, projects, subsea, pipelines and decommissioning works.

The scope of work will incorporate the full suite of Vertech’s inspection and access capabilities and draw upon the company’s capabilities such as Geo Oceans subsea, class and remotely operated vehicle (ROVs) services, Blue Ocean marine services, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), the drone and digital twin solutions of AUAV, as well as the advanced inspection, non-intrusive inspection and engineering capabilities of Sonomatic.

Commenting on the agreement, Tom Brennan, managing director of Vertech Group, said: “This is a testament to the great work the team has consistently delivered for Woodside which has seen us support the delivery of major greenfield projects such as the North Rankin B hook up and commissioning and the Pluto LNG construction, brownfield projects including Greater Western Flank, Persephone, North Rankin A, Goodwyn Alpha derrick decommissioning, numerous flare replacements, along with our core integrity and inspection services on a number of assets in the Woodside Australia portfolio.”

