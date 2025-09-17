Courtesy of Astro Offshore
Vessel quintet addition sets the stage for 49-strong fleet to scale up UAE firm’s reach and capabilities

Vessels
September 17, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Dubai-based offshore vessel operator Astro Offshore, an Adani Group company, has expanded its fleet with four platform supply vessels (PSVs) and one multipurpose supply vessel (MPSV), which boost the UAE-headquartered firm’s operational efficiency and fleet versatility.

Courtesy of Astro Offshore

Astro’s en bloc acquisition of five additional DP2 vessels brings its total fleet size to 49, including 15 DP2 vessels, five of which are diesel-electric. This fleet expansion entails four PSVs, two of which are diesel-electric, and one high-spec, 86-meter diesel-electric multipurpose supply vessel with a 160-tonne crane.

Building on the recent addition of two modern PSVs, the five-vessel acquisition is perceived as a move that strengthens the UAE firm’s presence in the West African market and further reinforces its operational capabilities, as well as geographic flexibility to deliver future-ready solutions tailored to regional and international demand.

The company’s 15 DP2 vessels, including five diesel-electric, is interpreted to reflect its strategy of investing in smarter, cleaner, and more efficient vessels. While three of these diesel-electric vessels are part of this acquisition, the firm’s two diesel-electric sister vessels, Sagitta and Sculptor, will join the fleet in the coming weeks.

Mark Humphreys, CEO, Astro Offshore, an Adani Group Company, commented: “This latest acquisition further enhances our global presence in the offshore sector and reaffirms our commitment to meeting both the current and future needs of our valued clients.

“The en-bloc transaction underscores our ambition to operate one of the world’s youngest and most efficient fleets. We are excited to bring this new tonnage into service and look forward to supporting our customers on a truly global scale.”

Astro has explained that its latest acquisition represents a pivotal step in its strategy to deepen its direct relationships with end users, thanks to assets that will enable it to support long-term charters with national and international oil companies.

“The addition of PSVs and continued investment in its workboat fleet pave the way for Astro to play a more active role in production support and to meet the evolving needs of end users across key offshore markets,” emphasized the UAE player.

