Dubai firm continues fleet expansion with vessel number 50

October 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Dubai-based offshore vessel operator Astro Offshore, an Adani Group company, has welcomed a multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) to its fleet to enhance its offshore support and subsea capabilities.

Source: Astro Offshore

The 88-meter DP2 diesel electric MPSV Astro Achernar offers accommodation for 222 personnel and a 100-ton ACH crane.

The addition of the vessel brings Astro Offshore’s total fleet size to 50.

“This milestone represents more than just a number, it’s a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team across every level of the organisation,” said Mark Humphreys, CEO of Astro Offshore. “With the addition of Astro Achernar, we continue to strengthen our fleet, expand our capabilities, and position Astro as a trusted partner in delivering safe, efficient, and versatile offshore support.”

According to Astro Offshore, the move follows a period of rapid growth with the doubling of its fleet from 25 to 50 vessels in 12 months. Over the past six weeks, the company has added seven new vessels to its fleet, with Astro Achernar becoming the eighth.

