VIDEO: “The luxury of fossil fuels is over”

September 21, 2020, by cocokossmann

“We need to find the next solution after fossil fuels, luxury is over. We had a very high energy density in a very compact and rather cheap fuel, but we are running out of it. The marine sector is responsible for a huge amount of emissions CO2 and pollutants so it’s really necessary that we start to take action, and luckily we are seeing the shift in the industry”, says Pieter Huyskens Manager Research & Development at Damen.

“Since January we have a new CEO, Arnoud Damen, and he wants Damen to become the most sustainable shipbuilder in the world”, Pieter continues.

Damen has already been working on sustainability and alternative drivelines for over a decade. Erik-Jan Boonen, Principal research engineer mechanics & systems at Damen: “AS we are now looking for a fuel that is applicable for long distance shipping we found methanol as the most pragmatic solution.

Watch and find out why Damen chooses for methanol.