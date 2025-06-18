New methanol-fueled vessel class is born as Maersk names 17,480 TEU newbuild

Back to overview
June 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish container shipping and logistics giant A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk) has named the first vessel in a series of 17,480 TEU vessels equipped with dual-fuel methanol propulsion.

The naming event for the newbuilding, Berlin Mærsk, took place at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ (HHI) yard in Ulsan, South Korea, on June 18, 2025.

Berlin Mærsk is the fourteenth dual-fuel newbuild entering the Maersk fleet, and it will be followed by additional five sister vessels in this new class of containerships.

“With the launch of the Berlin Mærsk class, we continue to build an ocean toolkit adaptable to multiple fuel pathways. Fleet renewal is essential for maintaining our competitive edge in ocean shipping, and it serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to decarbonisation,” Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at Maersk, commented.

On July 7, the 350-meter-long and 56-meter-wide Berlin Mærsk will make its first port call in Shanghai, where it will enter service on Maersk’s AE3 service connecting Eastern Asia with Northern Europe.

As explained, the vessel’s design closely resembles that of the previous Ane Mærsk class, from which the Danish company has received a total of twelve dual-fuel vessels, all built by HHI. The only significant difference is the wider beam, which allows Berlin Mærsk to carry more containers. The increased capacity also makes it the largest dual-fuel ship to date to join the Maersk fleet.

“We are happy that we now begin taking delivery of the Berlin Mærsk series. Since our decision to order the first dual-fuel methanol vessel in 2021, we have come a long way with lots of other carriers investing in this propulsion technology as well. Our new Berlin Mærsk class builds on the foundation that we first laid with Laura Mærsk and later the Ane Mærsk class,” Ole Graa Jakobsen, Head of Fleet Technology at Maersk, highlighted.

All six vessels in the series are being built by HD HHI with delivery in 2025. They will sail under the Danish flag.

Last month, Maersk took delivery of Axel Maersk, completing the world’s first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels. The naming and delivery ceremony for the 16,200 TEU boxship was held at HD HHI shipyard in South Korea on May 27, 2025.

