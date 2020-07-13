Viking Link construction kicks off

The construction phase of the Viking Link Interconnector project between the UK and Denmark, has commenced.

Siemens is mobilizing to start the construction of a 2.4-kilometre long access road for the Bicker Fen converter station site.

Siemens Energy is in charge of the UK and Denmark converter stations on both ends of the interconnector link.

UK work started in July to build a new access road to the site.

The permanent road will take nine months to complete and will enable access for the major construction equipment to the converter station and for operational vehicles to access the site once the converter station is completed in 2023.

Viking Link project is a joint venture between National Grid Ventures, part of National Grid, and the Danish operator, Energinet.

The 1.4 GW high voltage electricity interconnector will be the longest in the world when completed.

It stretches 765 kilometres subsea and onshore connecting from Bicker Fen in Lincolnshire, UK and Revsing in South Jutland, Denmark.

Minister for Energy and Clean Growth, Kwasi Kwarteng, said:

“This major construction project will put Lincolnshire firmly at the heart of our economic recovery.

“Not only will this scheme create local green-collar jobs across the county, but it will also bolster our energy security, reduce bills for consumers, and give our home-grown renewable generators a greater chance to export zero-carbon electricity around the world.”

Mike Elmer, Viking Link Project Director for National Grid Ventures, said:

“We’ve already completed the initial groundwork with archeological and ecological surveys as well as water works studies, however this is a key construction milestone for the project.

“Viking Link will play a vital role in helping to decarbonise the UK’s power supply on the journey to a net zero carbon energy system.

Once completed by the end of 2023, the €2-billion subsea interconnector should supply renewable power to one-and-a-half million UK homes.

By 2030, 90% of electricity imported via National Grid’s interconnectors will be from zero carbon sources.

National Grid will look to provide jobs to the local community and also procure products and services from local companies.