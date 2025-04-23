Germany: Onshore cable route preps begin for first energy link to UK
April 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Siemens Energy has completed the piling works for the new converter station on the German side of what will be the first direct energy link between the UK and Germany.

Source: NeuConnect

With converter stations on the Isle of Grain in Kent and Wilhelmshaven in northern Germany, the 725-kilometer NeuConnect interconnector is said to create an “invisible energy highway” capable of transferring 1.4 GW of electricity, enough to power 1.5 million homes, in either direction. 

Construction work at the UK site on the Isle of Grain began in the summer of 2023, with construction in Germany following in May 2024.

In November 2024, Italian cabling giant Prysmian Group completed the interconnector’s first phase of cabling works in the UK waters.

It was reported some six days ago that NeuConnect’s onshore construction works in Germany had reached a key milestone with piling works for the new converter station near Wilhelmshaven completed by main contractor Siemens Energy.

The German converter station superstructure will be built on marshland, so piling works are needed to further stabilise the foundations, and a total of 1,800 piles have been drilled and set.

In addition to this, preparations along the onshore cable route in Germany have also started, with welding and horizontal directional drilling works now underway.

NeuConnect is expected to be operational by 2028.

