Vineyard Wind brings TerraSond to Massachusetts

March 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

TerraSond, Acteon’s geo-services provider, has been confirmed as a preferred supplier for the subsea balance of plant inspection and survey services for the Vineyard Wind 1, said to be the first major commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S. waters.

According to TerraSond, the full contract is likely to be awarded in 2022 and will be initially managed and supported by the Acteon Integrated Solutions team. The work will start in 2024 and last for at least three years.

The Vineyard Wind 1 balance of plant work covers turbine foundation remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections and export and array cable seabed surveys, alongside a range of other subsea integrity and operational services from across the Acteon group.

As part of its commitment to support the project and wider U.S. offshore wind developments, TerraSond is also planning to invest in a new base in Massachusetts.

The company, which already has facilities in Alaska and Texas, said that the new facility is likely to be located in the Bristol County area of Massachusetts and will create local employment opportunities.

“Vineyard Wind is a key player in the economic growth of this region”, said Joe Gagliardi, TerraSond’s managing director. “… Acteon can offer Vineyard Wind seabed surveys and asset inspection as part of a fully integrated operating and maintenance package delivered through our experienced geo-services segment.”

“It is important for us to work with U.S.-based companies that can bring global expertise and are willing to invest in the region. TerraSond’s new facility and the wider services offered by Acteon will help us to deliver a world-class offshore wind farm for Massachusetts”, stated Vineyard Wind’s CEO Klaus Moeller.

Vineyard Wind 1, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, will be located some 24 kilometres off Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

The 800 MW offshore wind farm is expected to be operational in 2023, from when it will be providing clean electricity to more than 400,000 homes.

