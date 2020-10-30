Visser & Smit Hanab bags another Windpark Fryslân contract

October 30, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Visser & Smit Hanab has secured a contract by Van Oord to perform inter-array cable termination and testing work at the Windpark Fryslân nearshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The routing, termination and testing activities will commence as soon as the cable installation starts.

Visser & Smit Hanab is also in charge of installing the high-voltage cables that will connect Windpark Fryslân to the Dutch grid.

“This will be our second project in a row with Van Oord and we are proud to have been selected based on the good cooperation between V&SH Offshore and Van Oord on the Borssele project,” said Gerard Lak, General Manager Offshore Wind at Visser & Smit Hanab.

“The termination and testing works of the array cables, fits perfectly within our field of expertise as we’re currently finalizing the installation of the Onshore export cable(s) for Windpark Fryslân as well.”

The 382.7 MW Windpark Fryslân will comprise 89 Siemens Gamesa 4.3 MW turbines located in the IJsselmeer.

Van Oord is responsible for the design, manufacture and installation of the monopile foundations and cables, as well as the delivery of the equipment to install the turbines.

Once operational in 2021, Windpark Fryslân will become the largest wind farm in the world situated in inland water.