VLEC being built by HHI damaged in typhoon Maysak

September 7, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

A very large ethane carrier (VLEC) under construction at South Korean Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has been damaged by a recent typhoon Maysak, sources close to the matter have confirmed to Offshore Energy – Green Marine.

The vessel, named Pang Tian, is a 98,000 cbm VLEC, and was scheduled for delivery in October 2020.

According to South Korean media, the ship was damaged after the typhoon made landfall on Thursday, September 3. The moored ship started to bump against the peer due to high winds breaching the ship’s hull and causing water ingress.

As a result, the newbuilding reportedly started tilting to its starboard. However, it appears that the vessel has stabilized.

The ship is valued at $122.8 million, according to the estimates from VesselsValue.

Pang Tian was bought by MISC Berhad, a Malaysia-based provider of energy-related maritime solutions and services, earlier this year, from China-based Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical as part of a six VLEC vessel purchase deal.

MISC told Offshore Energy – Green Marine that it has not yet taken official ownership of the vessel and that it was yet to determine the details of the damage the ship had suffered.

To remind, in January 2020 MISC invested $726 million to buy the ships, which were then chartered to STL for a firm period of fifteen years. The charters for the VLECS are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2020.

South Korean shipyards, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) are each constructing three vessels from the series.

Maysak made landfall on the Korean peninsula after wreaking havoc in Japan’s Ryukyu Islands. According to Accuweather, Maysak is the strongest typhoon of the season with sustained winds reported up to 176 km/hour.

A livestock carrier sailing with 43 crew members and over 5,800 cattle on board sunk west of Amami Ōshima Island in southwest Japan on September 2 during the typhoon. The crew included 39 Filipinos, two Australians, and two New Zealanders.

Media reports indicate that Gulf Livestock 1 suffered an engine problem while underway from Napier, New Zealand to Tangshan, China, before sinking.

Only three crew members have been rescued so far from the Panamanian-flagged Gulf Livestock 1, according to the Japanese Coast Guard whose search for the missing crew continues.

Of these, two have been confirmed to be of Filipino nationality and preparations are said to be underway to repatriate them.

Unfortunately, one of the rescued three sailors has died since.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), through the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, reports that the Japanese Coast Guard will conduct aerial search operations today. As the area is still pounded by gusty winds, search by patrol boat is not possible at this time,” DFA said earlier today.

The DFA remains hopeful that the other Filipino seafarers will soon be found.”

On Thursday, September 3, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) of New Zealand announced it has temporarily suspended live exports of cattle.

Animal rights group SAFE NZ believes the ban needs to be permanent saying the latest incidents prove the risks and dangers live export poses to both animals and humans.