Volkswagen opts for fossil-free car transport operations using biofuel

November 26, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Marine biofuels supplier GoodFuels has been selected by car manufacturer Volkswagen Group to supply biofuel oil (MR1-100 or BFO) for the group’s shipments.

The move is said to represent another major step for sustainable shipping in the car carrier segment.

As informed, the Depth RoRo carrier Patara was bunkered with 100% GoodFuels’ BFO, which reduced the vessel’s CO 2 emissions by at least 85%, and all SO x emissions on its voyages between Emden (Germany), Dublin (Ireland), Santander (Spain) and Setubal (Portugal) with Volkswagen Group’s cargo.

Volkswagen Group Logistics uses sustainable waste oils and residues to ship its vehicles in a new partnership with GoodFuels. Photo: GoodFuels

This announcement comes at a time when the industry is under increasing pressure to comply with environmental regulatory changes and reduce its environmental impact.

GoodFuels supplied its BFO – a sustainably sourced biofuel recipe from various certified feedstocks labelled as waste or residue. BFO ‘drops in’ to normal fuel tanks, meaning no hardware changes are needed to realise instant emissions impact. GoodFuels specialises in what is known in the industry as supplying B100 – a cost-effective, 100% fossil-free alternative for conventional fossil fuels.

“We are … proud that a global brand like Volkswagen Group Logistics has sustainable shipping at the forefront of its operations, and is supporting our mission as an impact company to accelerate the energy transition in heavy transport,” Isabel Welten, Chief Commercial Officer at GoodFuels, commented.

“By partnering with Volkswagen Group Logistics, we are showcasing that sustainable biofuels are a scalable, truly sustainable, technically compliant, affordable, and market-ready solution.”

Looking ahead, further options for upscaling the usage of marine biofuel as an alternative to fossil fuels within the RoRo segment will be pursued, according to GoodFuels.