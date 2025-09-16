Wah Kwong NatPower JV, SPG join forces on shore power, ship charging projects

NatPower
Wah Kwong NatPower Holdings Limited (WK NatPower), a new joint venture between Hong Kong-based shipowner Wah Kwong and the UK-based clean energy enabler NatPower Marine, and Shandong Port Group (SPG), a Chinese state-owned port company, have signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop large-scale shore power and ship charging projects.

The agreement begins with Qingdao Port International, one of the world’s most automated terminals, and will explore new business models for electric vessels, establish technology and knowledge exchange, and lay the foundations for global green shipping corridors linking China and Europe.

As explained, the central objective of the MOU is to drive the electrification of ships, not only through the expansion of cold ironing to improve efficiency, but also by pioneering new applications for propulsion charging that will reduce reliance on fossil fuels at berth and at sea. Equally important is the commitment to share technology and experience, ensuring that the expertise developed at Shandong’s ports and through WK NatPower’s global clean infrastructure projects can be exchanged to accelerate scalable and commercially viable solutions.

Under the agreement, WK NatPower and Shandong Port Group will collaborate in leveraging Shandong Port Group’s experience in shore power supply and support the further expansion of NatPower’s global shore power services network, connecting SPG’s ports in the global green corridors, delivering integrated, one-stop solutions for international shipping clients. This initiative will play a pivotal role in reducing carbon emissions across the maritime industry and accelerating the energy transition.

The partnership will also prioritize the export and wider application of these solutions, starting with joint projects in Hong Kong and Mainland China and extending into Europe. Together, these efforts will enable the creation of interconnected green shipping corridors, transforming major trade routes into low-emission supply chains. The partnership will accelerate the establishment and expansion of a global shore power services network, integrated, one-stop charging solutions for international shipping lines, reducing carbon emissions at scale and accelerating the energy transition across key global hubs.

“The strategic alliance with Qingdao Port is a major step in decarbonising global supply chains. By integrating our expertise and networks, we are building an ecosystem for green shipping and providing the industry with solutions towards net zero,” Vincent Ni, General Manager of WK NatPower, commented.

“This partnership with Shandong Port Group marks a pivotal moment in the journey to decarbonise global shipping. By combining NatPower’s international expertise with SPG’s leadership and scale, we are not only advancing shore power and electric propulsion in China but also setting the foundations for global green corridors that connect Asia and Europe. Together, we are turning ambition into action and creating the infrastructure that will power the next era of sustainable shipping,” Stefano D.M. Sommadossi, CEO, NatPower Marine UK and Joint Director, Wah Kwong NatPower Holding, said.

“This agreement strengthens our partnership and allows us to expand our cooperation in green energy. It is our shared vision to develop green port infrastructure and reduce emissions in shipping, which is central to establishing Qingdao as a leading international shipping centre,” Zhang Baohua, General Manager of Qingdao Port International, stated.

Earlier this month, Wah Kwong and NatPower Marine launched the joint venture, which intends to launch its inaugural projects next year, targeting high-traffic ferries, container terminals, and the cruise market in Asia.

The vision is to deploy shore power infrastructure at more than 30 ports by 2030, with an emphasis on establishing Asia’s ‘first’ international clean charging corridor for ships for European and the United Kingdom destinations at the beginning.

