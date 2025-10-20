Stena RoRo
Stena RoRo orders green RoRo cargo ships

Stena RoRo orders green RoRo cargo ships

October 20, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish shipping company Stena RoRo has decided to invest in the future by commissioning a fleet of battery-hybrid vessels ready for next-generation fuels.

Courtesy of Stena RoRo

As disclosed, the roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) and roll-on/roll-off passenger (RoPax) vessel specialist has signed a letter of intent (LoI) for 2+2+2 RoRo cargo ships with a capacity of 3,000-4,700 lane meters with China Merchant Industries Weihai.

“This LOI is a strategic investment for Stena RoRo in a segment which for a long time has been underinvested,” the Swedish company said in a statement.

Specifically, the C-Flexer design builds on the company’s previous E-Flexer and NewMax concepts with a combination of a highly efficient hull form, engines ready for future fuels and an expandable battery hybrid design.

“These ships will be built for today and designed for tomorrow,” Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo AB, highlighted.

Stena C-Flexers will feature a length of 200 meters, a beam of 28 or 31 meters and will be able to reach a speed of 21 knots.

In related news, Stena RoRo completed the reconstruction of Stena Line’s 2002-built vessel in July 2025. The aim was to increase the vessel’s capacity and enhance efficiency for reduced CO2 emissions.

As part of the rebuild and renovation, the ship has been fitted with a fourth vehicle deck as well as a shore power connection system, which will reduce CO2 emissions while in port.

